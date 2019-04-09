Secret Service Director Will Be Moved To New Role At DHS

After pushing out Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen and dropping Ronald Vitiello, his nominee to lead ICE, President Trump is reportedly throwing a bone to critics who are wondering who is left to run DHS.

Randolph Alles

According to Bloomberg, Secret Service Director Randolph Alles will be reassigned to another job within the agency, possibly a senior position within ICE, where he previously worked.

Alles confirmed on Monday that he would be leaving his position following reports that he had been fired by Trump amid an ongoing purge of DHS. Trump aide Stephen Miller, a well-known immigration hardliner, has reportedly been tasked with running the administration's immigration policy and is working to consolidate his control over the department.

Senator Mitt Romney said at a hearing of the Homeland Security Committee on Tuesday that he’s "deeply troubled" by the vacuum at the top of DHS.

"It is dangerous," Romney said. "Dangerous given what’s happening at the border, dangerous given the broad responsibilities the Department of Homeland Security has for protecting our nation. It is seriously troubling."

Alles said he had been alerted by the White House that he would be asked to step down weeks before the news broke. According to BBG, Trump likes Alles - who is a veteran Marine like former Chief of Staff and DHS Secretary Gen. John Kelly - and wants to find another role for him within the administration.