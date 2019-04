Having surpassed the key 200-day moving-average (and $200 level), risen for 10 straight days (longest since 2010), and up almost 43% from the start-of-January lows, Apple's Tim Cook must be laughing all the way to the bank...

But, amid price-cuts, uninspiring product launches, and overseas demand concerns, analysts don't seem to be buying what Cook is selling...

Behold, the miracle of buybacks!!

WTF indeed?