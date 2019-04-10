ACLU Warns Immigrants And People Of Color Against Traveling To Florida

Authored by Jennie Taer via SaraCarter.com,

The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) issued a travel warning discouraging immigrants and people of color from traveling to Florida.

On Monday, the group issued the warning via Twitter,

“BREAKING: We and partners have issued a travel advisory urging immigrants and people of color to use extreme caution when traveling in Florida. The state is on the verge of passing a draconian anti-immigrant bill which will endanger our communities.”

The group advised citizens and non-citizens of heightened threats of “racial profiling, unjust detention, and deportation.”

The travel advisory was issued in response to the passage of Florida Senate Bill 168 and House Bill 527, according to an ACLU press release. Moreover, the group criticized the bills for allegedly exposing illegal immigrants to Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and preventing sanctuary city policies.

“These bills prohibit all localities in the state from adopting policies or procedures that limit entanglement with federal immigration enforcement,” said the group.