Cryptos Are Spiking After Fed Minutes Signal "Financial Instability" Fears

Bitcoin has spiked above $5400 and the rest of the crypto space is soaring, seemingly catalyzed by Fed Minutes which showed a lack of immediacy in cutting rates, and anxiety over leverage and financial instability...

"A few participants observed that the appropriate path for policy, insofar as it implied lower interest rates for longer periods of time, could lead to greater financial stability risks."

Bitcoin is surging...

To 5-month highs...

And the rest of crypto following...

The crypto gains could also be driven by Brexit headlines that are starting to leak.