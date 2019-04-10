Elon Musk Lashes Out at Bezos' Space Plans, Calling Him a Copycat

The CEO of America’s favorite cash furnace, Elon Musk, is now directing his ire toward newly divorced Amazon.com CEO, and still the world's richest man, Jeff Bezos, who is nipping at Musk's heels in the private-company space race.

On Twitter Wednesday, Musk went after a plan by Bezos' space start up, Blue Origin, to launch a network of 3000 internet satellites. After an MIT Technology Review story was published about the Bezos idea, Musk responded with the word "copy" followed by an emoji of a cat.

The Amazon project, called Project Kuiper, would launch thousands of satellites into low orbit in order to deliver internet access to underserved areas and would cover more than 95% of the world's population. This project comes after SpaceX launched a prototype satellite into orbit in February after it got approval for its own similar plan, called Starlink. SpaceX's plan was to create a network of about 12,000 internet beaming satellites.

And the timing of Musk's lashing out at Bezos probably isn't a coincidence: it comes just days after Bezos' Blue Origin hired Rajeev Badyal, SpaceX’s former vice president of satellites, to head up its project. Badyal previously ran the Starlink program at SpaceX but was reportedly fired by Elon Musk after he "grew impatient with the pace of development," according to the NY Post.





This isn't the first time that Musk has gone after Bezos on Twitter, either. He trolled Bezos in 2015 when Bezos claimed that his reusable rocket was "the rarest of beasts". Musk responded: “Not quite 'rarest'. SpaceX Grasshopper rocket did 6 suborbital flights 3 years ago & is still around.”

Bezos either didn’t care enough to comment on Musk's Tweet Wednesday or was too busy figuring out new ways to generate consistent profits, instead of creating legal liabilities for his company on Twitter.