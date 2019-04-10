Rewarding Reckless Risk Pricing... Again!

Authored by Constantin Gurdgiev via True Economics blog,

Markets are supposed to be efficient.

At least, on the timeline that allows to price in probabilistically plausible valuations of the firms.

Markets failed to be efficient at the time of the dot.com bubble. And, it appears, they are back at the same game:

As the chart above shows, share of IPOs issued at negative earnings (companies losing money) is now at the levels last seen during the height of the dot.com bubble.

What can possibly go wrong?

* * *

Gurdgiev's view on the future of economic development is outlined briefly in the TEDx talk I gave on Human Capital and the Age of Change.