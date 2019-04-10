Short-Squeeze Sends Small Caps Soaring But Fed-Fear Triggers Bitcoin-Buying

As US economic data plunges to almost two year lows, the message from The Fed's Minutes was clear...

ChiNext ended the day lower despite China's National Team buying panic in the afternoon session...

Spain and Italy were worst-performers today as Germany rallied...

While The Dow trod water today (not helped by BA and HD), Small Caps soared...

Today's rebound was brought to you by yet another short-squeeze, erasing all the short's gains on the week...

Today was the biggest short-squeeze since Feb 27th.

Bank stocks bounced as Dems led the Congressional circus...

LYFT was lousy...

Treasury yields were notably lower on the day (3bps across the curve), despite equity gains...

With 10Y back well below 2.50%...

The dollar index popped briefly after the Fed Minutes, but faded back to the day's lows as the afternoon rolled on for the 3rd down day in a row...

Cryptos ripped after The Fed Minutes...

With Bitcoin pushing above $5400...

Copper drifted lower but PMs and Crude managed gains...

WTI rebounded as a big gasoline draw trumped a big crude build...

Gold surged solidly above $1300...

Finally, US Macro data plunged to its weakest since July 2017 and US earnings expectations remain dismally weak as stocks reach back towards record highs...