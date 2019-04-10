Watch Live: Wall Street Leaders Face Off With Maxine Waters & AOC In House Hearing Battle Royale 

Update (10amET): Three questions in and we're already talking about guns. Rep. Maloney thanked Citi and BofA for cutting ties with gun manufacturers after Parkland. She then chastized Dimon for talking a big game in his shareholder letter, while arranging loans for makers of military style firearms, and the fact that last year JPM took partial ownership of Remington. She also accused JPM of refusing to adopt a policy about responsible lending to the gun industry, even as competitors have done so.

Will JPM commit to adopting a formal policy that ensures responsible lending to the gun industry, she asked? Dimon said JPM has a "small relationship" with gun manufacturers who also supply the military and police which JPM holds "in the highest regard".

Next up - overdraft fees: She accused Chase of being one of the worst offenders in overdraft abuses, and accused Dimon of "gouging" their most vulnerable clients. Dimon said the bank changed its overdraft policy in 2009 to require clients to opt in. Maloney has proposed legislation to force banks to "re-order" customer transactions to make sure important large payments like rent checks are processed first.

* * *

Update (9:50amET): Waters started the hearing by asking what banks are doing to identify any "Russian related accounts" and whether they've identified any "suspicious accounts or transactions."

Her screed began by bashing Deutsche Bank for its reputation for money laundering, and asking what the banks are doing to not be like Deutsche, in essence.

Most of the CEOs either wouldn't comment, or said they haven't taken any actions. All the CEOs except for BNY said they had eliminated at least some business lines since the crisis. Asked about the student loans crisis, most of the CEOs said they had stopped doing student loan lending. Finally, she briefly grilled them about their lending to small businesses, before handing things off to the ranking member, North Carolina's Tim McHenley, who drove home the point that all of the banks lend to small businesses.

His questioning then turned to Brexit and whether it poses a challenge to the global financial system. The consensus was that though Brexit was certainly a 'challenge' for the global financial system, and the outcome and ramifications are still uncertain, they don't believe it rises to the level of systemic risk.

Asked about their preparations for Brexit, Corbatt said Citigroup had moved some of its operations to Dublin and Frankfurt, a sentiment that was echoed by the other CEOs.

Questions about the bank's investments in China came next, notably their decision to exit certain business lines and whether their decisions to exit had to do with unique risks tied to China. Solomon said their decision to sell wasn't related to broader issues relating to China.

* * *

Update (9:25amET): Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has been spotted taking her seat in the chamber as CEOs read their opening statements. Jamie Dimon started his remarks by thanking the government and tax payers for bailing out Wall Street during the crisis, saying the CEOs owe a "debt of gratitude". He went on to explain how post-crisis regulations have forced banks to hold more reserve capital, adding that "Lehman would never happen today."

Before him, Citi's Mike Corbatt said his bank has streamlined its operations since the crisis to focus on its institutional and consumer businesses. The modern Citigroup isn't an insurance company, or a hedge fund - it's a bank. Morgan Stanley's James Gorman said his bank has taken steps to decrease its leverage and risk.

All the CEOs so far have touted their bank's lending to small businesses, their philanthropic efforts like lending the children's hospitals and other nonprofits, and helping rebuild Detroit's power grid, and helping rebuild public housing in the Rockaways after Hurricane Sandy.

Brian Moynihan said BofA has improved customer service and ended overdraft at the point of transaction to cut down on harmful fees, and pointed out that half of the bank's managers globally are women.

Following Moynihan's statement, protesters in the audience interrupted the proceedings, forcing Waters to ask officers to remove them.

Bruce Marks just stood up and started shouting--@RepMaxineWaters is telling him to stop. "Would you please remove this gentleman from my committee?" She says. "Come on officer we don't have a lot of time. Get him out of here." — Emily Flitter (@FlitterOnFraud) April 10, 2019

State Streets O'Hanley said his bank has more than doubled its holdings of high quality assets, while touting the bank's services for multinationals and retirees who build wealth in its ETF business. He added that the bank is committed to evaluating GSE considerations in all of its investments and making sure its operations benefit all of its stakeholdeers.

BNY Mellon's CEO Scharf started by explaining exactly what a custody bank does "performing the nuts and bolts administrative functions of the financial system." The bank works with all stakeholders to provide transparency into global asset flows, and takes its specialized role in the global financial system seriously. Though BNY believes the global financial system is stronger today thanks to post-crisis regulations, it believes oversight should be continually reevaluated to confront new challenges.

Last but not least, Goldman's David Solomon spoke of Goldman's work with endowments, pension funds and other institutions. Goldman's equity has more than doubled since 2007 and it has significantly reduced its leverage. "Dodd Frank has made the system safer"...but after ten years, it's important to reassess whether changes can be made to avoid redundancy. He also touted the "most expensive review" of Goldman's operations in the firm's history, to help it "learn from experience" while acknowledging that the bank "will inevitably make mistakes." Goldman's new consumer bank - Marcus - featured in Solomon's remarks, particularly the low fees it charges its customers.

* * *

Update (905amET): Fresh off her now-infamous sparring match with Treasury Secretary Mnuchin, Chairwoman Maxine Waters started the hearing by reading a litany of the fines paid by the big banks since the crisis, and their tendency to treat the fines as "a cost of doing business" while achieving massive profits...remarks that, we imagine, have set the tone for the rest of the hearing.

Waters waxed about the push to relax stress test requirements and capital rules, while expressing her concern that the banks have become too big to manage and service US communities.

* * *

After months of preparation, "bash a banker day" (as Politico's Morning Money newsletter has christened it) has finally arrived on Capitol Hill.

To wit, at 10 am, the CEOs of seven of the largest banks in the country will gather before members of the House Financial Services Committee for what's expected to be a free-for-all hearing. This will be the first time a group of bank CEOs has been hauled in front of Congress since 2009 during the aftermath of the crisis.

This time around, the economic circumstances are better. Millions of Americans haven't just been kicked out of their homes, and the labour market has been expanding for more than 100 quarters. While the 'crisis' of economic inequality has stoked a revival of populist anger on both the right and the left, all things considered, the public has no obvious reason to hate on Wall Street right now (other than the fact that JPM CEO Jamie Dimon probably earns way more money than you do).

But that hasn't stopped progressive Democrats from pushing the demonization of Wall Street as a defining issue of the 2020 campaign season. Expect clips from Wednesday's hearing to figure prominently in campaign ads next summer and fall.

Democrats are expected to grill the banksters on range of topics, from their generous comp packages (which for some last year returned to levels last seen before the crisis), the relaxation of Wall Street regulations, their efforts to improve diversity and end pay discrimination, their relationships with big polluters and private prisons and - of course- economic inequality, as they try to show the public that they're 'holding megabanks accountable.' The executives said in prepared remarks that Wall Street reform enacted by Congress has made the system safer and less risky.

Meanwhile, Republicans are expected to ask some tough questions about banks' decisions to cut ties with gun manufacturers and sellers.

Many of the executives are approaching the hearing with trepidation. Earlier this year, former Wells Fargo CEO Tim Sloan was brutally chided by Elizabeth Warren during a Congressional hearing, then told once again that he should resign from the bank. He was out a few weeks later.

Fortunately, as we said yesterday, the CEOs have an ace up their sleeve: JPM CEO Jamie Dimon, a seasoned veteran when it comes to dealing with Congress. Dimon is also the only one of the CEOs who was present at the last group hearing ten years ago.

The seven CEOs' (Dimon, Citigroup's Michael Corbatt, Morgan Stanley's James Gorman, Bank of America's Brian Moynihan, State Street's Ronald O'Hanley, BNY Mellon's Charles Scharf and Goldman's David Solomon) prepared remarks can be found here.