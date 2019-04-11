Coinbase Crypto Exchange Launches Visa-Enabled Payments Card

Authored by Ana Alexandre via CoinTelegraph.com,

Major American cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase has launched Coinbase Card, that enables its United Kingdom-based customers to pay in-store and online with cryptocurrency. The development was announced in a blog post published on April 10.

image courtesy of CoinTelegraph

The Coinbase Card is a Visa debit card powered by customers’ Coinbase account crypto balances, which allows them to make purchases with digital currencies worldwide. Coinbase instantly converts customers' cryptocurrency funds into fiat currency in order to complete the purchase.

Coinbase also released the Coinbase Card app for iOS and Android, which links customers’ Coinbase accounts with the app and allows them to choose a particular wallet to fund their Coinbase Card. The app additionally provides access to receipts, transaction summaries, spending categories, and other features. The card reportedly supports all digital assets available to purchase and sell on the Coinbase platform.

The card is issued by authorized and regulated as an electronic money institution Paysafe Financial Services Limited. Currently, Coinbase Card is available for customers in the U.K., however Coinbase reportedly plans to add support for other European countries in the near term.

Earlier this month, Visa itself published a crypto and blockchain-related job opening. The firm is ostensibly seeking someone to fill the position of Technical Product Manager at Visa Fintech at its Palo Alto office. The position’s description states that a candidate should have an in-depth understanding of distributed ledger technology and the crypto industry.