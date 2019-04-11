In Furious Tweetstorm, Pamela Anderson Slams "Toxic Coward" Trump After Arrest Of Assange

by Tyler Durden
Thu, 04/11/2019 - 13:05

Longtime Assange fangirl and rumored ex-girlfriend Pamela Anderson lashed out at the Deep State and accused the Trump Administration of cowardice for orchestrating the arrest of the Wikileaks founder on Thursday, after UK police entered the Ecuadorian embassy in London, where Assange had been granted asylum for nearly seven years, and dragged him out in cuffs.

After commenting that Assange looked "very bad," the former Baywatch star and ex-wife of Motley Crue drummer Tommy Lee slammed Trump as a "Toxic coward of a president" and blasted the UK for "being America's bitch" and needing "a diversion from your idiotic Brexit bullshit." The nation of "Equador" didn't escape her wrath. 

She accused them all of being "selfish and cruel" as well as "devils, liars and thieves" who will "ROTT". 

She concluded her tweetstorm by promising that "WE WILL RISE!"

Other female fans of Assange chimed in on twitter to condemn Ecuador for giving up its sovereignty by allowing British police to enter its embassy.

Another slammed media on both the left and the right for cheering Assange's arrest.

