In Furious Tweetstorm, Pamela Anderson Slams "Toxic Coward" Trump After Arrest Of Assange

Longtime Assange fangirl and rumored ex-girlfriend Pamela Anderson lashed out at the Deep State and accused the Trump Administration of cowardice for orchestrating the arrest of the Wikileaks founder on Thursday, after UK police entered the Ecuadorian embassy in London, where Assange had been granted asylum for nearly seven years, and dragged him out in cuffs.

After commenting that Assange looked "very bad," the former Baywatch star and ex-wife of Motley Crue drummer Tommy Lee slammed Trump as a "Toxic coward of a president" and blasted the UK for "being America's bitch" and needing "a diversion from your idiotic Brexit bullshit." The nation of "Equador" didn't escape her wrath.

She accused them all of being "selfish and cruel" as well as "devils, liars and thieves" who will "ROTT".

She concluded her tweetstorm by promising that "WE WILL RISE!"

I am in shock..

I couldn’t hear clearly what he said?

He looks very bad.

How could you Equador ?

(Because he exposed you).

How could you UK. ?

Of course - you are America’s bitch and

you need a diversion from your idiotic Brexit bullshit. — Pamela Anderson (@pamfoundation) April 11, 2019

And the USA ?

This toxic coward of a President

He needs to rally his base? -

You are selfish and cruel.

You have taken the entire world backwards.



You are devils and liars and thieves.

And you will ROTT



And

WE WILL RISE ✊ — Pamela Anderson (@pamfoundation) April 11, 2019

Other female fans of Assange chimed in on twitter to condemn Ecuador for giving up its sovereignty by allowing British police to enter its embassy.

The government of Lenin Moreno is a disgrace to international law and human rights. Ecuador has lost its sovereignty. Inviting the UK police into an Embassy to arrest not only an asylee, but also an Ecuadorian citizen is shameful. https://t.co/cwixWBWjhe — Eva Golinger (@evagolinger) April 11, 2019

Another slammed media on both the left and the right for cheering Assange's arrest.