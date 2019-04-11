Initial Jobless Claims Plunge To Lowest In 50 Years

by Tyler Durden
Thu, 04/11/2019 - 08:42

The last time this few Americans sought the help of government after losing a job was in November 1969.

Initial Jobless Claims tumbled another 8K from the prior week's revised 204K to just 196K: the first sub 200K print in 50 years!

While the number will probably not come as a big surprise in light of the recent sharp rebound in payrolls, the Fed will be hard pressed to explain why it is pausing its rate hikes at a time when the fewest number of Americans are filing for jobless benefits in half a century.

For some context, the last time claims were this low:

  • The Beatles' "Abbey Road" Album hit #1
  • Wendy's Hamburgers, American fast food restaurant chains founded by Dave Thomas opens in Columbus, Ohio
  • Alcatraz Island off SF, is seized by militant Native Americans
  • US performs nuclear test at Nevada Test Site
  • USSR performs nuclear test at Eastern Kazakh/Semipalitinsk USSR

So much for that Q1 weakness?