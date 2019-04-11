Watch: Julian Assange Arrested In London

Wikileaks founder Julian Assange's nearly seven year stay in the Ecuadorian embassy in London has finally come to a disastrous end. After Wikileaks warned last week that Ecuador was preparing in revoke Assange's asylum based on the claim that he violated its terms, Assange was ousted on Thursday morning, and is now in the custody of British police.

He will likely face extradition to the US, after a sealed indictment against him were accidentally revealed last year. Wikileaks accused Ecuador of illegally terminating Assange's asylum, adding that the Ecuadorian ambassador invited police inside the embassy to take Assange into custody.

URGENT: Ecuador has illigally terminated Assange political asylum in violation of international law. He was arrested by the British police inside the Ecuadorian embassy minutes ago.https://t.co/6Ukjh2rMKD — WikiLeaks (@wikileaks) April 11, 2019

In a tweet published moments ago, Ecuadorian President Lenin Moreno said that Assange's "discourteous and aggressive" behavior, as well as "hostile" acts committed by Wikileaks, pushed Ecuador to revoke his asylum. Moreno cited Wikileaks' publication of sensitive Vatican documents earlier this year as the straw that finally broke the camel's back. Members of the organization purportedly visited Assange in the embassy after the leak, apparently substantiating suspicions that Assange was still in charge of the organization.

Furthermore, Moreno declared his asylum "unsustainable and no longer viable" because Assange had repeatedly violated "clear cut provisions of the conventions of on diplomatic asylum."

In a sovereign decision Ecuador withdrew the asylum status to Julian Assange after his repeated violations to international conventions and daily-life protocols. #EcuadorSoberano pic.twitter.com/pZsDsYNI0B — Lenín Moreno (@Lenin) April 11, 2019

Following reports last week that the termination of Assange's asylum was imminent, a UN envoy on torture warned Ecuador that revoking Assange's protection would be a violation, since he could face "torture" and mistreatment should he be extradited to the US.

The expulsion comes just a day after Wikileaks held a press conference accusing Ecuador of carrying out an "extensive spying operation" on Assange and handing intel over to the British and American authorities.

RT published video of a bearded, disheveled looking Assange shouting at police as he was dragged out of the embassy and loaded into a van.

BREAK: Full @Ruptly video of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange’s arrest by British police this morning pic.twitter.com/tdBw1Kbpxn — Barnaby Nerberka (@barnabynerberka) April 11, 2019

Journalist Cassandra Fairbanks, who had been in London to protest revocation of the asylum, tweeted what appears to be a first-hand account of the arrest.

They just dragged him out of the embassy. Cucked piece of shit @lenin just let the UK GOVERNMENT GO INSIDE THE EMBASSY TO ARREST A MAN WITH ASYLUM.



FUCK YOU FUCK YOU FUCK YOU — Cassandra Fairbanks (@CassandraRules) April 11, 2019

She also pointed out that Moreno will visit Washington DC in five days.

ECUADORIAN PRESIDENT @LENIN WILL BE IN DC IN FIVE DAYS. I AWAIT YOUR VISIT YOU FUCKING MONSTER — Cassandra Fairbanks (@CassandraRules) April 11, 2019

Scotland Yard has confirmed that Assange is in custody.

Julian Assange has been arrested by officers from the Metropolitan Police Service https://t.co/yhOIPbmMo2 pic.twitter.com/dUrDp228In — Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) April 11, 2019

And UK Foreign Minister Sajid Javid thanked Ecuador for its cooperation, suggesting that pressure from the British government was also a factor in Ecuador's decision to revoke asylum.

Nearly 7yrs after entering the Ecuadorean Embassy, I can confirm Julian Assange is now in police custody and rightly facing justice in the UK. I would like to thank Ecuador for its cooperation & @metpoliceuk for its professionalism. No one is above the law — Sajid Javid (@sajidjavid) April 11, 2019

With Assange facing a complicated, Continent-spanning legal fight, Wikileaks is soliciting donations for its 'defense fund' on Twitter.