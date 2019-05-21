DNA Test Reveals Impoverished British Welfare Officer Entitled To $60 Million Country Estate

A 31-year-old social worker in the UK is set to inherit a £50m ($64 million US) estate in Cornwall, UK, after a DNA test revealed he was the son of its deceased owner, reports The Guardian.

Penrose estate in Cornwall

Jordan Adlard Rogers discovered that his father was Charles Rogers following the aristocrat's 2018 demise. The elder Rogers was found dead in his car last August of a methadone overdose at the age of 62, after spending 40 years living as a "drug-addled recluse."

Estate manager Mr Care was the last person to speak to Charles, around three days before his body was discovered. Mr Care said that in the months leading up to his death, Charles was malnourished and neglecting his personal hygiene, rarely changing his clothes. Instead of living in his lavish home, Charles was sleeping in his car. -CornwallLive

Jordan, meanwhile, has moved his girlfriend and newborn son out of government housing onto the 1,536-acre Penrose estate, which his family has lived in since 1771. He will receive an annual stipend of £52,000 ($66,000 US) from the Rogers family trust. Of note, the average salary of a community support worker is £20,536 ($26,000 US) per year.

Jordan Adlard Rogers in front of portraits of members of the Rogers family (via CornwallLive)

Jordan, formerly a family support worker, had suspected that Charles Rogers was his father since the age of eight.

"He offered to do a DNA test when I was younger but it didn’t happen and then when I was 18 I knocked on his door and asked if I could have the test and he told me to do it through the solicitors. I was 18 so had other priorities at the time," said Jordan.

"I wrote more letters in my twenties but never got a reply, then three years ago I got in contact with power of attorney Philip Care. Philip said Charles didn’t want to do the test so I wrote one final letter with a DNA test kit enclosed and that was when Philip rang and told me Charles was dead."

"I’m not going to forget where I’ve come from," he told CornwallLive. "I’ve been at the point of worrying about the next bill and have had a tough start in life but now I’m here I want to help people."

"I’m now starting to get my feet under the table here. People say I’m lucky but I would trade anything to be able to go back and for Charles to know I was his son. Maybe then he might have taken a different path," Jordan added.

"I don’t need to work anymore so want to set up a charity and help the Porthleven and Helston communities."

The estate generates income from investments in stocks, as well as the rental of a number of parcels of land to local farmers.