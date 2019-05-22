Federal Judge Rules Banks Can Give Trump Financials To House Dems

In yet another blow to the Trump administration, a federal judge in New York has rejected his request to keep his banks from producing financial records to lawmakers.

As Bloomberg reports, the Trumps sued Deutsche Bank and Capital One last month to block them from complying with congressional demands for broad financial information.

In a 25-page opinion, U.S. District Judge Edgardo Ramos - an Obama nominee - ruled that while the president, his family and his business would suffer irreparable harm from disclosure of the records, they were “unlikely to succeed on the merits” with their argument that the congressional subpoenas are improper.

The suit is part of a broader effort by the president to push back at House investigations as he runs for re-election next year.