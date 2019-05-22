Nevada Passes National Popular Vote Bill To Undermine Electoral College

If signed as expected by Democratic Gov. Steve Sisolak, Nevada would become the 16th jurisdiction to join the compact, along with 14 states and the District of Columbia. The compact would take effect after states totaling 270 electoral votes, and with Nevada, the total would reach 195. While the effort has been billed by organizers as bipartisan, Democrats have embraced the NPV in the aftermath of President Trump’s 2016 victory, which saw the Republican win the electoral vote but not the popular vote. -Washington Times

The move was widely applauded by leftist groups such as Public Citizen, Common Cause and Indivisible.

Clearly unconstitutional. See you in Federal courthttps://t.co/NROtsf7LeF — Guard The Constitution 🇺🇸 (@GuardTheConst) May 22, 2019

"The movement to abolish the electoral college is winning," tweeted Public Citizen. Of note, the NPV does not actually "abolish the electoral college" - it renders it irrelevant by requiring electors cast their votes for whoever receives the most votes, regardless of who actually wins in their state.

Supporters of the NPV compact say it will take the power away from a handful of swing states, while critics say it will concentrate power in coastal, populous, primarily liberal strongholds such as California and New York.

"If we go to a national popular vote, why would they even bother coming here? Our constitution says we’re a republic, not a democracy," said Nevada Assemblyman Jim Wheeler (R) during an April debate. "I voted ‘no’ on the national popular vote because I don’t want Nevada to be a flyover state."

AB186 would nullify Nevadans vote in the Electoral College. It will be my pleasure to vote NO to giving Nevadans votes to New York City. #NVLeg pic.twitter.com/WqPS92xmx2 — James Settelmeyer (@SettelmeyerNV) April 25, 2019

So far in 2019, Colorado, Delaware and New Mexico have joined the compact, while other Democrat-controlled states are expected to follow. Last week the Maine Senate passed an NPV bill which has been sent to the House, while Oregon's similar legislation has been approved by the Senate.