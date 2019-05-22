Schumer: Americans' Jaws Would Drop If They Knew What Happened In White House Meeting

Update: Trump has hit back in a series of Wednesday tweets, saying it's "So sad that Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer will never be able to see or understand the great promise of our Country," adding "They can continue the Witch Hunt which has already cost $40M and been a tremendous waste of time and energy for everyone in America, or get back to work...."

Trump also accused Democrat leadership of "tearing the United States apart," adding in response to Pelosi's promise to "pray" for Trump, "Nancy, thank you so much for your prayers, I know you truly mean it!"

....But they really want a do-over! You can’t investigate and legislate simultaneously - it just doesn’t work that way. You can’t go down two tracks at the same time. Let Chuck, Nancy, Jerry, Adam and all of the rest finish playing their games.... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 22, 2019

....Democrat leadership is tearing the United States apart, but I will continue to set records for the American People – and Nancy, thank you so much for your prayers, I know you truly mean it! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 22, 2019

***

Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer (NY) said that President Trump 'threw a temper tantrum' on Wednesday, storming out of a meeting with he and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (CA) to instead hold a press conference in the Rose Garden, according to Bloomberg.

Schumer added that what happened in the White House meeting would make Americans' "jaw drop."

"To watch what happened in the White House would make your jaw drop," Sen. Chuck Schumer says after clash at meeting with Pres. Trump on infrastructure. https://t.co/Ul9OUxLrzx pic.twitter.com/HEiEdQjrkv — ABC News (@ABC) May 22, 2019

Trump, meanwhile, took to the Rose Garden to blame the Democrats' "phony investigations," explaining that he walked into the meeting with Pelosi and Schumer and told them that the ongoing probes have hampered bipartisan infrastructure negotiations - and that Democrats could not legislate and investigate at the same time.

When she and Senator Chuck Schumer arrived at the White House, Mr. Trump was loaded for bear. He walked into the Cabinet Room, did not shake anyone’s hand or sit in his seat, according to a Democrat informed about the meeting. He said he wanted to advance legislation on infrastructure, trade and other matters, but that “Speaker Pelosi said something terrible today and accused me of a cover-up,” according to the Democrat. -NYT

"I walked into the room and I told Sen. Schumer, Speaker Pelosi: I want to do infrastructure, I want to do it more than you want to do it... But you know what, you can't do it under these circumstances."

Trump says he told Pelosi and Schumer that he won't work on an infrastructure deal until they stop investigating him pic.twitter.com/pqoaqPKxXM — Axios (@axios) May 22, 2019

The Wednesday barbs began after Pelosi emerged from a meeting with Congressional Democrats, annoncing that they believed Trump was involved in a "coverup" in regards to the administration's efforts to prevent former White House Counsel Don McGahn from testifying Tuesday before the House Judiciary Committee.

The confrontation came on a day when pressure over a possible impeachment effort raised temperatures on both sides of the aisle. Ms. Pelosi arrived at the White House for a session with the president set to talk about infrastructure shortly after meeting with restive House Democrats to talk about impeachment. She emerged from that meeting with Democrats accusing Mr. Trump of a “cover-up.” -NYT