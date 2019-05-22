Theresa May Reportedly To Resign In Hours

Even by Brexit standards, the blowback to the fourth iteration of Theresa May's Brexit deal was pretty extreme. Tories hated it, and demanded that May remove a stipulation that Parliament vote on holding a second referendum if an initial vote on the withdrawal deal passes.

The fallout has been extreme. It has been a while since a senior member of May's cabinet resigned, but reports in the British press claim that Andrea Leadsom and Sajid Javid, the Tory leader in the Commons and the Home Secretary, respectively, are planning to resign on Wednesday to protest May's Withdrawal Agreement plan.

Losing the support of her cabinet would likely be the final straw for May. Which is why it's not all that surprising that Sky News is reporting that May is preparing to resign Wednesday night. The reports are unconfirmed, but some in the British press are taking them seriously.

Very senior MP tells me the word from the Cabinet corridor in the HoC is that the PM will resign tonight, Andrea Leadsom is poised to resign to launch a leadership bid, others may also resign & David Lidington will take over as acting PM. Unconfirmed! — Jon Craig (@joncraig) May 22, 2019

Adding to the anticipation, the politics editor at the Daily Mail said that Downing Street has refused to deny the report, saying only that May will make a statement later.

The pound moved higher on the rumors, presumably because May's departure could lead to further Brexit delay as it would increase the odds of a general election being held later this year.