Trump's Gives Impromptu Speech, Slams "Phony Investigations" By Democrats

President Trump on Wednesday took to a podium in the Rose Garden for an unannounced speech to discuss the ongoing efforts by Congressional Democrats to investigate his administration.

Trump started off by refuting House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's Wednesday accusation that he is engaged in a "cover up," saying "I don't do cover ups."

Trump called the Democrats' post-Mueller report efforts against him "phony investigations," and blamed them for hindering progress on a bipartisan infrastructure deal.

"I walked into the room and I told Sen. Schumer, Speaker Pelosi: I want to do infrastructure, I want to do it more than you want to do it... But you know what, you can't do it under these circumstances."

Pelosi on Wednesday met with her party behind closed doors to discuss the latest avenue for impeachment, telling the press that House Democrats believe Trump is engaged in a cover-up in regards to the administration's efforts to prevent former White House Counsel Don McGahn from testifying Tuesday before the House Judiciary Committee.

"It was a very positive meeting, a respectful sharing of ideas. And I think a very impressive presentation by our chairs. We do believe it is important to follow the facts, that no one is above the law, including the president of the United States. And we believe that the president of the United States is engaged in a cover-up. A cover-up. And that was the nature of the meeting."