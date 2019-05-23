Rachel Maddow's Weekly Ratings Just Plunged To Yearly Lows

Following a string of embarrassments over the last few years, including the famous "I've got Trump's taxes" fiasco, followed by crying on air when she had to announce that Robert Mueller's investigation found no collusion, it looks as though even MSNBC viewers are starting to throw in the towel on Rachel Maddow.

Last week, Maddow's show averaged 2,324,000 viewers, with an average audience of 337,000 in the 25-54 age demographic, both of which mark yearly lows, according to Nielsen Media Research. The drop coincided with the "conclusion of special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation," according to the Daily Caller.

Maddow's previous weekly low in 2019 was the final week of March, the first full week after Mueller submitted his conclusion to AG William Barr and right around the time that people were starting to realize that it didn't look like further indictments were going to happen.

That week, she averaged 2,458,000 viewers with 392,000 in the key demographic.

Maddow famously spent two non-stop years discussing the collusion hoax, repeatedly alleging that President Trump had conspired with Russia in order to win the 2016 election.

Meanwhile, Sean Hannity - Maddow's prime time foil in more ways than one - saw his show become the most watched among all cable news shows. Hannity averaged 3,108,000 viewers with just under half-a-million viewers in the key demographic. The ratings of CNN's Chris Cuomo, barely a blip on the radar, revealed 880,000 viewers with 225,000 in the key demographic.

Recall, we reported on a devastating Twitter takedown of Maddow by The Nation's Aaron Mate after her narrative of collusion turned out to be one of the biggest "nothingburgers" of Trump's presidency thus far.