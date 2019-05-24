Boeing Shares Slide On Reports Of SEC Investigation

Since the aviation authorities around the world grounded the 737 MAX 8 following a second suspicious crash, the scrutiny facing Boeing has been intensifying. Over the past two months, the DoJ has opened a criminal probe, the FAA is looking into whether Boeing mislead regulators during the certification process, and a smattering of Congressional investigations are also ongoing - not to mention the flurry of lawsuits stemming from the two deadly crashes in Ethiopia and Indonesia.

To this growing list, we can add one more investigation: The SEC is reportedly looking into whether Boeing properly disclosed issues related to the 737 MAX 8.

More from Bloomberg:

Officials in the SEC’s enforcement division are examining whether Boeing was adequately forthcoming to shareholders about material problems with the plane, said the people who asked not to be named because the probe isn’t public. The agency is also reviewing the aircraft manufacturer’s accounting to make sure its financial statements have appropriately reflected potential impacts from the problems, the people said.

The news hit Boeing shares, though they swiftly rebounded.