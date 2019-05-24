CIA Whistleblower: Assange Is Going To Get Railroaded By "Hanging" Judge

A former CIA analyst-turned-whistleblower says that an extradited Julian Assange would have no chance of a fair trial in front of a federal judge who "reserves every national security case for herself."

Judge Leonie Brinkema, Julian Assange

John Kiriakou, who was sentenced to 30 months in prison by Eastern District of Virginia Judge Leonie Brinkema for telling ABC News about CIA waterboarding, told Russian state-sponsored RT "They are going to try to make an example of Julian," adding "He’s been charged in the Eastern District of Virginia. His judge was also my judge and ex-Snowden’s judge and [CIA whistleblower] Jeffry Sterling’s judge who reserves every national security case for herself."

"She is a hanging judge. She will not give him a fair trial. It’s impossible for Julian to receive a fair trial in the Eastern District of Virginia," addid Kiriakou.

A fair trial in the Eastern District of Virginia, under Judge Leonie Brinkema, is utterly impossible. They don't call EDVA the "Espionage Court" for nothing. https://t.co/U6gVq2FpcB — John Kiriakou (@JohnKiriakou) April 11, 2019