'Ratfu*ker And Spy' Stefan Halper Sued By Cambridge Academic Smeared As Flynn's 'Honeypot' 

A Russian-born British academic is suing FBI informant Stefan Halper for dragging her name through the mud as part of a "conspiracy to undo the 2016 Presidential election and topple the President of the United States of America."

Svetlana Lokhova

Svetlana Lokhova filed the lawsuit against Halper and several Mainstream Media (MSM) news organizations, who she has accused of publishing false information provided by Halper. Lokhova's contact with Flynn at at 2014 dinner organized by former MI6 head Sir Richard Dearlove was used in several 2017 media reports to suggest that Flynn had been "gotten to" by the Russians, while pundits and social media commentators suggested she was a Kremlin "honeypot."

Michael Flynn is pictured at a 2014 dinner at the University of Cambridge. (Courtesy of Svetlana Lokhova)

"Stefan Halper is a ratfucker and a spy, who embroiled an innocent woman in a conspiracy to undo the 2016 Presidential election and topple the President of the United States of America," reads the lawsuit - which hilariously justifies the use of the word "ratfucker" in a footnote.

Halper is accused of working with the FBI and "political operatives" at Cambridge to spread misinformation through MSM sources they had relationships with, in order to "fuel and further the now debunked and dead narrative that the Trump campaign colluded with Russia."

Stefan Halper

The first story that hinted at impropriety between Flynn and Lokhova was published on Feb. 19, 2017 by Andrew, the Cambridge historian and Lokhova’s mentor. The piece reads as a lighthearted jab at Flynn, who had been fired as national security adviser three days earlier because of his contacts with Russia’s ambassador. But Lokhova maintains that the article is “laden with sexual innuendo.” In it, Andrew claims that Flynn asked Lokhova to travel with him to Russia and to serve as his translator. He also claimed that Flynn referred to himself as “General Misha” in an email to Lokhova. She denies all the claims. Several news outlets followed up on Andrew’s article with the added details that American intelligence authorities had been tipped off about Flynn’s contact with Lokhova. -Daily Caller

Lokhova notes that despite being flagrantly smeared by Halper and the MSM, special counsel Robert Mueller "never interviewed" her, and "never subpoenaed a single record from her," and that the special counsel's investigation found "no evidence" that she was a Russian spy, or that General Flynn had an affair with her.

"The Mueller Report conclusively vindicates Plaintiff and General Flynn, and proves Halper and his associates were intentionally lying about virtually every material fact," reads the filing.

I'm not a Russian spy and I have never worked for the Russian government," Lokhova told Fox News in April, adding "I believe that General Flynn was targeted and I was used to do it."

'Lokhova is speaking out to clear her name' on Fox News with @TuckerCarlson and Catherine Herridge pic.twitter.com/yvybKHYEV3 — Svetlana Lokhova (@RealSLokhova) April 5, 2019

As part of her filing, Lokhova notes that Halper was paid over $1 million by the Obama Defense Department between 2012 and 2018, with nearly half of it surrounding the 2016 US election.

She also notes that according to journalist Sara Carter, Halper is steeped in Kremlin contacts.

Ironically, documents obtained by SaraACarter.com suggest that Halper also had invited senior Russian intelligence officials to co-teach his course on several occasions and, according to news reports, also accepted money to finance the course from a top Russian oligarch with ties to Putin. Several course syllabi from 2012 and 2015 obtained by this outlet reveal Halper had invited and co-taught his course on intelligence with the former Director of Russian Intelligence Gen. Vladimir I. Trubnikov. ... Even more interesting are reports from the British Media outlet, The Financial Times, that state Halper received funds for the Cambridge seminar from Russian billionaire Andrey Cheglakov, who has close ties to Russian President Vladimir Putin. -Sara A. Carter

Lokhova says she "lives in constant fear" and has "contemplated suicide to end the suffering caused by the enormous weight and stress of being collateral damage in Halper's international conspiracy and scandal."

Also named in the lawsuit are the New York Times, Washington Post, Wall Street Journal and NBC Universal.