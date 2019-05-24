Watch: Sickly Nadler Passes Out During De Blasio Presser

Maybe he's tired from signing all of those subpoenas.

One day after Nancy Pelosi publicly questioned President Trump's mental health and suggested that his family should consider an 'intervention', Jerry Nadler - the chairman of the Judiciary Committee and point man for various Congressional investigations involving the president, staff from his 2016 campaign, and members of his administration - appeared to pass out during a press conference held by New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio.

Footage shot by NBC New York shows de Blasio stopping a press conference at P.S. 199 in the Upper West Side of Manhattan to come to Nadler's aid, offering the Congressman water, and remarking that he appeared to be dehydrated.

When de Blasio asked if he was okay, Nadler responded with a faint 'no'.

BREAKING: House Judiciary Chairman Nadler appears to pass out during A press conference in New York City:



pic.twitter.com/YEHMG50ikW — Live Report (@tweetlivereport) May 24, 2019

Here's video of the aftermath from another angle:

NOW: @RepJerryNadler appears to be on the verge of passing out near end of news conference with @NYCMayor - they just called 911 and doctors are here. #NBC4NY pic.twitter.com/SviWc8GzgX — Andrew Siff (@andrewsiff4NY) May 24, 2019

Nadler spokesman Daniel Schwartz told CNN that the congressman "is OK" and that he "seems to have been dehydrated and it was very warm in the room. He is now responsive and receiving a check-up."