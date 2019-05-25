Spin City: Chicago Tribune Calls Dead Thug A "Victim" After Concealed Carry Holder Defends Himself

The Chicago Tribune has published what can only be described as yellow journalism - calling a dead, gun-toting thug who was shot in the neck by a concealed-carry holder, a "victim" after the armed robber succumbed to his wounds nearly 18 months later.

Photo via AmmoLand

On December 12, 2017, 18-year-old Brian Ford pulled a gun on a 27-year-old concealed carry holder as the man pulled into a backyard. After walking up and pointing his gun at the man, Ford was shot in the neck and paralyzed after the man feared "he may become a victim of a battery."

Ford was taken to the hospital in critical condition, and was later charged with a felony count of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, and a misdemeanor count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. His bail was set at $50,000. 10 days later, the Cook County state's attorney's office (which dropped all charges against Jussie Smollett), dropped the case.

Notably, the gun Ford used was found to have been used during the commission of other crimes, while police found the concealed-carry holder's use an act of self defense under Stand Your Ground / Castle Doctrine laws.

On May 18, Ford died. His autopsy, released Wednesday, found that he died of complications of quadriplegia from a gunshot wound to the neck.

The Chicago Tribune framed the incident, and Ford's death like this:

A south suburban quadriplegic who died at a suburban hospital over the weekend succumbed to injuries he suffered in 2017, when he was shot and paralyzed by a concealed carry permit holder in the city’s Calumet Heights neighborhood on the South Side, authorities said. ... Ford’s injury stemmed from a Dec. 12, 2017, shooting that began with the then-18-year-old pulling his own gun on a 27-year-old man driving his vehicle into a rear yard in the 9100 block of South Harper Avenue, according to Chicago police. The older man, a concealed carry holder, pulled his own firearm and shot the victim , police said. -Chicago Tribune

And now, the 'victim' is dead.

