Cryptos Are Exploding Higher, Bitcoin At 12-Month Highs

The cryptocurrency market cap surged above $260 billion in early Asian trading tonight as the entire space legs to a new cycle high, led by Litecoin with Bitcoin hitting 12-month highs.

Source: CoinMarketCap.com

Litecoin is up around 12% in the last hour and the rest of the crypto-space is up 7-8% suddenly...

Bitcoin broke out of its recent tight range around $8000, surging up to $8800...

Its highest level since May 2018...

But almost the entire cryptospace is a sea of green...

Source: Coin360.com

While the timing is coincidental with EU election exit polls hitting (suggesting a significant shift to eurospektic parties), there is no indication of the buying pressure coming from that, rather more likely a renewed interest from Asia as US-China tensions continues to escalate and residents seek an alternative safe haven.