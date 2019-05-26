Former CNN Contributors Slam 'Hate Trump' Network That 'Openly Despises Conservatives' 

A spate of conservatives who used to be employed by CNN have come forward with claims that they were driven out by the network's rampant "anti-Trump" bias and a culture that "openly despises conservatives."

"Most of us got squeezed out involuntarily," said former Georgia congressman and CNN contributor, Jack Kingston in an interview with Mediaite. "I was there for two years and was certainly willing to continue. It was clear to me in the end that the Republicans they prefer are anti-Trump Republicans."

Another former contributor - former NYPD Detective and counterterrorism expert Harry J. Jouck said "My contract with CNN wasn't renewed because I disagreed with Brain Seltzer on air and heard I was immediately pulled off by Zucker, I had 6 months left on my contract and was never on again after that!"

Other conservatives to get the shaft include Ed Martin and Jeffrey Lord, who were fired for comments made outside the network, as well as former South Carolina Lt. Gov. Andrew Bauer. Former Trump campaign and administration officials Corey Lewandowski, Jason Miller and Marc Short were also unwelcome on the network after a short period of time, according to Fox News.

Former CNN economic analyst Stephen Moore was fired by the network after he was nominated by President Trump to serve on the Federal Reserve board. Moore withdrew from consideration after CNN and other outlets dug up derogatory remarks he made long about about women and the Obamas.

"Who are the Republicans, John Kasich? He hates Trump!" asked Moore, in reference to the former Republican governor of Ohio who was recently hired by the network. "CNN is the 'hate Trump' network. They just trash Trump every single hour of every single day. All they’ve talked about for two years is the Mueller report and how bad does it make them look now that it proved nothing," Moore added.

Bryan Lanza, who served as deputy communications director for Trump’s presidential campaign, left the network last year after he began lobbying on behalf of a firm controlled by Oleg Deripaska, a Russian oligarch on the U.S. sanctions list. Lanza told Mediaite of his time working as a contributor; “CNN’s only identity is being anti-Trump; not conservative vs. liberal.” “If you hate Trump, you tune to CNN to validate your hatred,” Lanza said. “Not sure it’s a winning formula and I’m validated by their last place performance against other outlets.” -Mediaite

"CNN used to pretend it accepted right-wing voices for balance, but now it openly despises conservatives who are pro-Trump," said The Hill's Buck Sexton - a former CIA intelligence officer. "Today the entire enterprise clings to a fundamental dishonesty: that it has no political agenda. Taking down Trump is obviously the agenda. And in this regard, some of CNN’s ‘hard news’ anchors are the biggest journalistic frauds of all."