Top Democrat Slams "Studio Gangster" Trump

Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) said on Sunday that President Trump is a "studio gangster" - talking tough but not backing it up, after Trump walked out on an infrastructure meeting last week with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and Chuck Schumer (D-NY), citing the ongoing Congressional investigations into he and his administration.

"Donald Trump is functionally a studio gangster. He pretends to be a tough guy but he really is just playing that role on TV," Jeffries told MSNBC's Chuck Todd, adding "He pretends to be a tough guy, but he is really just playing that role on TV. Hopefully, he will have gotten this temper tantrum out of his system. He can come back from Japan. We have crumbling bridges, roads, tunnels, airports, mass transportation systems. We need to get to work to fix it. We have a plan and we’d like to do it in a bipartisan way."

"You know, the president didn’t just walk out on a meeting with [House Speaker] Nancy Pelosi and infrastructure, Chuck. He walked out on the American people," he added.

Jeffries danced around the question of impeachment, saying "We work for the American people. We have a constitutional responsibility to serve as a check and balance on a potentially out-of-control executive branch. But we will not overreach. We will not overinvestigate. We will not overpoliticize that responsibility. We will proceed as Speaker Pelosi has laid out, methodically yet aggressively to get to the truth."

Jeffries said Sunday that while he “certainly” believes Trump committed obstruction of justice in special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation, he still thinks Democrats need to focus primarily on their legislative agenda before jumping to start impeachment hearings. “Democrats can sing and dance at the same time just like Beyoncé,” he said, but vowed that Democrats would not “over-investigate” or “over-politicize” in their checks on Trump. -The Hill

"The only way to proceed is to make sure that politics don't dictate a decision to impeach or politics don't dictate a decision not to impeach," added Jeffries. "We need to follow the facts. We need to apply the law. We need to make sure that the Constitution is the guiding principle in terms of the way forward."