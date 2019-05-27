If You're A Millennial With Student Debt, Do Not Move To These Cities 

As the businesses cycle is alive and well, despite central bank interventions, the global economy has recently cycled into a prolonged downturn expected to last throughout 2H19. This could be more disastrous news for heavily indebted millennials, who now owe approximately $1.6 trillion in student loans.

A new report from WalletHub, reveals which US cities millennials have the most difficult time paying off their student debt. In the last several years, student debt has ballooned to become the second highest form of household debt after mortgages. The average 2018 student loan debt was $37,000, equating to a $392 (5% interest rate for ten years) per month payment.

Even though college graduates earned significantly more than non-graduates, there hasn't been a significant increase in earnings across some major cities to make their debt servicing manageable, thus hindering youngsters from buying homes and having families.

"High balances combined with a payoff timeline that lasts into middle age force many graduates to significantly delay or forego other financial goals such as saving for retirement or buying a home," the report said.

While some cities offer better job opportunities and higher wages for millennials, many other metropolitan areas across the country have a jobs environment that makes it almost impossible for college graduates to pay off their debt.

Researchers used the median student loan balance against the median earnings of millennials (aged 25 and older) with a bachelor's degree in 2,510 US cities to determine the worst areas for paying off student loans.

Here are WalletHub's top ten cities where millennials shouldn't move to if they have massive student debt loads:

10. Dacula, Georgia

Median student debt balance: $20,655

Median earnings of bachelor’s degree holders: $26,250

Ratio of student debt to median earnings of bachelor’s degree holders: 78.69%

9. Austell, Georgia

Median student debt balance: $25,146

Median earnings of bachelor’s degree holders: $31,935

Ratio of student debt to median earnings of bachelor’s degree holders: 78.74%

8. Murray, Kentucky

Median student debt balance: $21,555

Median earnings of bachelor’s degree holders: $27,356

Ratio of student debt to median earnings of bachelor’s degree holders: 78.79%

7. Elizabeth City, North Carolina

Median student debt balance: $24,339

Median earnings of bachelor’s degree holders: $30,172

Ratio of student debt to median earnings of bachelor’s degree holders: 80.67%

6. Lady Lake, Florida

Median student debt balance: $27,290

Median earnings of bachelor’s degree holders: $33,675

Ratio of student debt to median earnings of bachelor’s degree holders: 81.04%

5. Waycross, Georgia

Median student debt balance: $17,994

Median earnings of bachelor’s degree holders: $22,158

Ratio of student debt to median earnings of bachelor’s degree holders: 81.21%

4. East Liverpool, Ohio

Median student debt balance: $18,466

Median earnings of bachelor’s degree holders: $22,222

Ratio of student debt to median earnings of bachelor’s degree holders: 83.1%

3. Palatka, Florida

Median student debt balance: $21,487

Median earnings of bachelor’s degree holders: $25,772

Ratio of student debt to median earnings of bachelor’s degree holders: 83.37%

2. Green Valley, Arizona

Median student debt balance: $20,464

Median earnings of bachelor’s degree holders: $24,250

Ratio of student debt to median earnings of bachelor’s degree holders: 84.39%

1. Sun City West, Arizona