Most Americans Want Congress To Drop 'Witch Hunt' In Favor Of 'More Serious Issues': CBS Survey

A new poll from CBS found that a majority of Americans want Congress to quit investigating Russian meddling in the 2016 election, and had heard enough after the Mueller report was published earlier this year, according to the Daily Mail.

A poll carried out by CBS showed 53 per cent of respondents believe the Mueller Probe should be abandoned in favour of more serious issues. As many as 58 per cent also said they had heard enough about the report when it was published earlier this year. -Daily Mail

While respondents predictably replied along party lines - with 73% of Democrats saying the investigation should continue, and 74% saying Mueller should testify before Congress, the results suggest that Republicans and independents who were on the fence are satisfied with the results of the special counsel investigation.

Thirty-one percent said the report cleared him of any wrongdoing, and 33% said the report does not clear him. Thirty-two percent said it was too soon to decide if it does. -Daily Mail

Earlier this month, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell called on Congressional Democrats to end the investigations into Trump, saying "case closed," and calling it a "Groundhog Day spectacle."

"Remember, Russia set out to sow discord, to create chaos in American politics and undermine confidence in our democracy," said McConnell. "But on that front, given the left’s total fixation on delegitimizing the president — the president Americans chose and shooting any messenger who tells them inconvenient truths, I’m afraid the Russians hardly needed to lift a finger."

Last week, President Trump stormed out of an infrastructure meeting with Democratic leaders Nancy Pelosi (CA) and Chuck Schumer (NY), saying in a press conference that he couldn't negotiate while under partisan scrutiny.

Trump then gave a press conference in which he began by refuting House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's accusation that he is engaged in a "cover up," saying "I don't do cover ups."

"I walked into the room and I told Sen. Schumer, Speaker Pelosi: I want to do infrastructure, I want to do it more than you want to do it... But you know what, you can't do it under these circumstances."