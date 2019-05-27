Trump Trounces Biden And Clinton In One Swipe With "Super-Predator" Throwback Tweet

President Trump took a hard swing at both Joe Biden and Hillary Clinton on Monday, referencing a 1994 crime bill originally written by then-Congressman Joe Biden, which was supported by Hillary Clinton, and signed into law by Bill Clinton.

The "1994 Law" was widely blamed for contributing to the mass incarceration of black Americans for low-level drug crimes during the USA's infamously failed war on drugs.

"Anyone associated with the 1994 Crime Bill will not have a chance of being elected," tweeted Trump. "In particular, African Americans will not be able to vote for you. I, on the other hand, was responsible for Criminal Justice Reform, which had tremendous support, & helped fix the bad 1994 Bill!"

Anyone associated with the 1994 Crime Bill will not have a chance of being elected. In particular, African Americans will not be able to vote for you. I, on the other hand, was responsible for Criminal Justice Reform, which had tremendous support, & helped fix the bad 1994 Bill! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 27, 2019

In a second tweet, Trump writes "....Super Predator was the term associated with the 1994 Crime Bill that Sleepy Joe Biden was so heavily involved in passing. That was a dark period in American History, but has Sleepy Joe apologized? No!"

....Super Predator was the term associated with the 1994 Crime Bill that Sleepy Joe Biden was so heavily involved in passing. That was a dark period in American History, but has Sleepy Joe apologized? No! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 27, 2019

Notably, Hillary Clinton called young people from disadvantaged communities "superpredators" in a 1996 speech discussing the 1994 bill, a comment widely panned as racist. During the 2016 US election, Clinton described it as a "poor choice of words."