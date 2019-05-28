Biden's Comeback Attempt Goes Awry After Trump Trash-Talks From Japan

Donald Trump took Joe Biden behind the proverbial bleachers this weekend and gave him a twitter beating the likes of which shant be soon forgotten.

In case you missed it, Trump tweeted on Sunday that "African Americans" would not be able to vote for "anyone associated with the 1994 crime bill" which Biden authored (and bragged about as recently as 2007) - largely blamed for contributing to the mass incarceration of black Americans for low-level drug crimes during the USA's infamously failed war on drugs.

Anyone associated with the 1994 Crime Bill will not have a chance of being elected. In particular, African Americans will not be able to vote for you. I, on the other hand, was responsible for Criminal Justice Reform, which had tremendous support, & helped fix the bad 1994 Bill! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 27, 2019

....Super Predator was the term associated with the 1994 Crime Bill that Sleepy Joe Biden was so heavily involved in passing. That was a dark period in American History, but has Sleepy Joe apologized? No! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 27, 2019

Biden furiously shook his cane, as his campaign copped some serious holier-than-thou faux shock that Trump would talk shit "on foreign soil, on Memorial Day, and to side repeatedly with a murderous dictator against a fellow American and former Vice President," referring to Trump's downplay of North Korea's short-range rocket test, and subsequent tweet calling Biden "a low IQ individual" and "swampman."

North Korea fired off some small weapons, which disturbed some of my people, and others, but not me. I have confidence that Chairman Kim will keep his promise to me, & also smiled when he called Swampman Joe Biden a low IQ individual, & worse. Perhaps that’s sending me a signal? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 26, 2019

The Trump campaign had none of Biden's jibber-jabber , as 2020 campaign communications director Tim Murtaugh shot back in a statement "That’s rich coming from Joe Biden, who bashed President Trump while standing on foreign soil earlier this year in Germany."

Full statement: https://t.co/55nc7QyV4S pic.twitter.com/Ylm4V3D4r3 — Tim Murtaugh (@TimMurtaugh) May 28, 2019

In February, Biden slammed the Trump administration's foreign policy and immigration stance while speaking during the Munich Security Conference.

"From the Iraq war to the Russia reset, Joe Biden has been wrong on virtually every foreign policy call in the last four decades," said Murtaugh. "Just ask former Obama Defense Secretary Robert Gates."