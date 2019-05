While the dollar is giving back some of the day's gains as Asia opens, US equities and US Treasury yields are extending the day's trends - collapsing further...

S&P Futs broke below 2,800 and kept going...

To lowest since early March...

10Y Yields just touched 2.24%...

But the dollar is reversing its US session trend early on as safe haven flows are surging into yen...

And Yuan is also weaker...

And finally, the Aussie yield curve just inverted...