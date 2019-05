US equity markets just took another leg lower, pushing all back below their 200-day moving-averages as 10Y yields touch 2.21% and the dollar extends recent gains...

The Dow is back below 25,000...

S&P (lower left) and Nasdaq (upper left) join Dow (upper right) and Small Caps (lower right) back below the 200DMA...

As bond yields just keep sliding...

And the dollar soaring...