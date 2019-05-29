Bilderberg 2019 Meeting Details Revealed: Stacey Abrams, Jared Kushner To Attend

Authored by Robert Wenzel via Target Liberty,

The 67th Bilderberg Meeting will take place from May 30 to June 2, 2019 in Montreux, Switzerland, the group has just announced.

It is believed that the announcement was made only days before the meeting to make it as difficult as possible for protesters and independent journalists to make it to the event.

Here are the details.

The annual Bilderberg Meeting is a three-day forum for informal discussions, between global insiders. Every year, approx. 130 political leaders and experts from industry, finance, labour, academia and the media comprise the group. About two-thirds of the participants come from Europe and the rest from North America (But Asia can come up on the agenda though Asia-based leaders and experts are not invited--see below).

The first Meeting took place at the Hotel De Bilderberg in Oosterbeek, The Netherlands, from May 29 to 31 1954. Thus, the name.

The Meetings are held under the Chatham House Rule, which states that participants are free to use the information received, but neither the identity nor the affiliation of the speaker(s) nor of any other participant may be revealed.

According to the group, this is this year's agenda:

1. A Stable Strategic Order 2. What Next for Europe? 3. Climate Change and Sustainability 4. China 5. Russia 6. The Future of Capitalism 7. Brexit 8. The Ethics of Artificial Intelligence 9. The Weaponisation of Social Media 10. The Importance of Space 11. Cyber Threats

As can be seen, the members will be discussing (plotting?) with regard to issues of the day that seem to be moving in a direction away from freedom.

You don't have topics such as "The Weaponisation of Social Media" and "What Next for Europe?" unless you have, or are looking for, solutions to the "problems," solutions that are unlikely to be moving in the direction of freedom.

The lead topic, "A Stable Strategic Order" is also a tell.

The group has released these names as this year's participants (my highlights).

BOARD

Castries, Henri de (FRA), Chairman, Steering Committee; Chairman, Institut Montaigne

Kravis, Marie-Josée (USA), President, American Friends of Bilderberg Inc.; Senior Fellow, Hudson Institute

Halberstadt, Victor (NLD), Chairman Foundation Bilderberg Meetings; Professor of Economics, Leiden University

Achleitner, Paul M. (DEU), Treasurer Foundation Bilderberg Meetings; Chairman Supervisory Board, Deutsche Bank AG

PARTICIPANTS

Abrams, Stacey (USA), Founder and Chair, Fair Fight

Adonis, Andrew (GBR), Member, House of Lords

Albers, Isabel (BEL), Editorial Director, De Tijd / L'Echo

Altman, Roger C. (USA), Founder and Senior Chairman, Evercore

Arbour, Louise (CAN), Senior Counsel, Borden Ladner Gervais LLP

Arrimadas, Inés (ESP), Party Leader, Ciudadanos

Azoulay, Audrey (INT), Director-General, UNESCO

Baker, James H. (USA), Director, Office of Net Assessment, Office of the Secretary of Defense

Balta, Evren (TUR), Associate Professor of Political Science, Özyegin University

Barbizet, Patricia (FRA), Chairwoman and CEO, Temaris & Associés

Barbot, Estela (PRT), Member of the Board and Audit Committee, REN (Redes Energéticas Nacionais)

Barroso, José Manuel (PRT), Chairman, Goldman Sachs International; Former President, European Commission

Barton, Dominic (CAN), Senior Partner and former Global Managing Partner, McKinsey & Company

Beaune, Clément (FRA), Adviser Europe and G20, Office of the President of the Republic of France

Boos, Hans-Christian (DEU), CEO and Founder, Arago GmbH

Bostrom, Nick (UK), Director, Future of Humanity Institute, Oxford University

Botín, Ana P. (ESP), Group Executive Chair, Banco Santander

Brandtzæg, Svein Richard (NOR), Chairman, Norwegian University of Science and Technology

Brende, Børge (NOR), President, World Economic Forum

Buberl, Thomas (FRA), CEO, AXA

Buitenweg, Kathalijne (NLD), MP, Green Party

Caine, Patrice (FRA), Chairman and CEO, Thales Group

Carney, Mark J. (GBR), Governor, Bank of England

Casado, Pablo (ESP), President, Partido Popular

Ceviköz, Ahmet Ünal (TUR), MP, Republican People's Party (CHP)

Champagne, François Philippe (CAN), Minister of Infrastructure and Communities

Cohen, Jared (USA), Founder and CEO, Jigsaw, Alphabet Inc.

Croiset van Uchelen, Arnold (NLD), Partner, Allen & Overy LLP

Daniels, Matthew (USA), New space and technology projects, Office of the Secretary of Defense

Davignon, Etienne (BEL), Minister of State

Demiralp, Selva (TUR), Professor of Economics, Koç University

Donohoe, Paschal (IRL), Minister for Finance, Public Expenditure and Reform

Döpfner, Mathias (DEU), Chairman and CEO, Axel Springer SE

Ellis, James O. (USA), Chairman, Users’ Advisory Group, National Space Council

Feltri, Stefano (ITA), Deputy Editor-in-Chief, Il Fatto Quotidiano

Ferguson, Niall (USA), Milbank Family Senior Fellow, Hoover Institution, Stanford University

Findsen, Lars (DNK), Director, Danish Defence Intelligence Service

Fleming, Jeremy (GBR), Director, British Government Communications Headquarters

Garton Ash, Timothy (GBR), Professor of European Studies, Oxford University

Gnodde, Richard J. (IRL), CEO, Goldman Sachs International

Godement, François (FRA), Senior Adviser for Asia, Institut Montaigne

Grant, Adam M. (USA), Saul P. Steinberg Professor of Management, The Wharton School, University of Pennsylvania

Gruber, Lilli (ITA), Editor-in-Chief and Anchor "Otto e mezzo", La7 TV

Hanappi-Egger, Edeltraud (AUT), Rector, Vienna University of Economics and Business

Hedegaard, Connie (DNK), Chair, KR Foundation; Former European Commissioner

Henry, Mary Kay (USA), International President, Service Employees International Union

Hirayama, Martina (CHE), State Secretary for Education, Research and Innovation

Hobson, Mellody (USA), President, Ariel Investments LLC

Hoffman, Reid (USA), Co-Founder, LinkedIn; Partner, Greylock Partners

Hoffmann, André (CHE), Vice-Chairman, Roche Holding Ltd.

Jordan, Jr., Vernon E. (USA), Senior Managing Director, Lazard Frères & Co. LLC

Jost, Sonja (DEU), CEO, DexLeChem

Kaag, Sigrid (NLD), Minister for Foreign Trade and Development Cooperation

Karp, Alex (USA), CEO, Palantir Technologies

Kerameus, Niki K. (GRC), MP; Partner, Kerameus & Partners

Kissinger, Henry A. (USA), Chairman, Kissinger Associates Inc.

Koç, Ömer (TUR), Chairman, Koç Holding A.S.

Kotkin, Stephen (USA), Professor in History and International Affairs, Princeton University

Kramp-Karrenbauer, Annegret (DEU), Leader, CDU

Krastev, Ivan (BUL), Chairman, Centre for Liberal Strategies

Kravis, Henry R. (USA), Co-Chairman and Co-CEO, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co.

Kristersson, Ulf (SWE), Leader of the Moderate Party

Kudelski, André (CHE), Chairman and CEO, Kudelski Group

Kushner, Jared (USA), Senior Advisor to the President, The White House

Le Maire, Bruno (FRA), Minister of Finance

Leyen, Ursula von der (DEU), Federal Minster of Defence

Leysen, Thomas (BEL), Chairman, KBC Group and Umicore

Liikanen, Erkki (FIN), Chairman, IFRS Trustees; Helsinki Graduate School of Economics

Lund, Helge (GBR), Chairman, BP plc; Chairman, Novo Nordisk AS

Maurer, Ueli (CHE), President of the Swiss Federation and Federal Councillor of Finance

Mazur, Sara (SWE), Director, Investor AB

McArdle, Megan (USA), Columnist, The Washington Post

McCaskill, Claire (USA), Former Senator; Analyst, NBC News

Medina, Fernando (PRT), Mayor of Lisbon

Micklethwait, John (USA), Editor-in-Chief, Bloomberg LP

Minton Beddoes, Zanny (GBR), Editor-in-Chief, The Economist

Monzón, Javier (ESP), Chairman, PRISA

Mundie, Craig J. (USA), President, Mundie & Associates

Nadella, Satya (USA), CEO, Microsoft

Netherlands, His Majesty the King of the (NLD)

Nora, Dominique (FRA), Managing Editor, L'Obs

O'Leary, Michael (IRL), CEO, Ryanair D.A.C.

Pagoulatos, George (GRC), Vice-President of ELIAMEP, Professor; Athens University of Economics

Papalexopoulos, Dimitri (GRC), CEO, TITAN Cement Company S.A.

Petraeus, David H. (USA), Chairman, KKR Global Institute

Pienkowska, Jolanta (POL), Anchor woman, journalist

Pottinger, Matthew (USA), Senior Director, National Security Council

Pouyanné, Patrick (FRA), Chairman and CEO, Total S.A.

Ratas, Jüri (EST), Prime Minister

Renzi, Matteo (ITA), Former Prime Minister; Senator, Senate of the Italian Republic

Rockström, Johan (SWE), Director, Potsdam Institute for Climate Impact Research

Rubin, Robert E. (USA), Co-Chairman Emeritus, Council on Foreign Relations; Former Treasury Secretary

Rutte, Mark (NLD), Prime Minister

Sabia, Michael (CAN), President and CEO, Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec

Sanger, David E. (USA), National Security Correspondent, The New York Times

Sarts, Janis (INT), Director, NATO StratCom Centre of Excellence

Sawers, John (GBR), Executive Chairman, Newbridge Advisory

Schadlow, Nadia (USA), Senior Fellow, Hudson Institute

Schmidt, Eric E. (USA), Technical Advisor, Alphabet Inc.

Scholten, Rudolf (AUT), President, Bruno Kreisky Forum for International Dialogue

Seres, Silvija (NOR), Independent Investor

Shafik, Minouche (GBR), Director, The London School of Economics and Political Science

Sikorski, Radoslaw (POL), MP, European Parliament

Singer, Peter Warren (USA), Strategist, New America

Sitti, Metin (TUR), Professor, Koç University; Director, Max Planck Institute for Intelligent Systems

Snyder, Timothy (USA), Richard C. Levin Professor of History, Yale University

Solhjell, Bård Vegar (NOR), CEO, WWF - Norway

Stoltenberg, Jens (INT), Secretary General, NATO

Suleyman, Mustafa (GBR), Co-Founder, Deepmind

Supino, Pietro (CHE), Publisher and Chairman, Tamedia Group

Teuteberg, Linda (DEU), General Secretary, Free Democratic Party

Thiam, Tidjane (CHE), CEO, Credit Suisse Group AG

Thiel, Peter (USA), President, Thiel Capital

Trzaskowski, Rafal (POL), Mayor of Warsaw

Tucker, Mark (GBR), Group Chairman, HSBC Holding plc

Tugendhat, Tom (GBR), MP, Conservative Party

Turpin, Matthew (USA), Director for China, National Security Council

Uhl, Jessica (NLD), CFO and Executive Director, Royal Dutch Shell plc

Vestergaard Knudsen, Ulrik (DNK), Deputy Secretary-General, OECD

Walker, Darren (USA), President, Ford Foundation

Wallenberg, Marcus (SWE), Chairman, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB

Wolf, Martin H. (GBR), Chief Economics Commentator, Financial Times

Zeiler, Gerhard (AUT), Chief Revenue Officer, WarnerMedia

Zetsche, Dieter (DEU), Former Chairman, Daimler AG

* * *