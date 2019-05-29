"Creepy" Joe Biden Tells 10-Year-Old Girl: "I'll Bet You're As Bright As You Are Good Looking"

by Tyler Durden
Wed, 05/29/2019 - 05:45

If you thought Joe Biden's penchant for groping and sniffing the hair of unsuspecting adult women was creepy, just wait until you see this...

Despite his promise to be more "mindful and respectful" of others' (especially womens') personal space, the former vice president oozed sleaze during an interaction with a 10-year-old girl during an American Federation of Teachers Town Hall in Houston.

After the young girl asked Biden a question, he exclaimed "I'll bet you're as bright as you are good-looking," before leading her over to meet the reporters in the room, which produced the following photo. During the impromptu meet-and-greet, Biden was photographed whispering something in the young girls' ear.

Perhaps realizing how his behavior might be construed, Biden offered a few platitudes to the reporters at the event.

"By the way, as these guys will tell you, I’m not always their favorite subject, but the truth of the matter is, the reason why we are who we are is called a free press," he said.

The interaction was caught on video.

The incident elicited a stream of stunned reactions from disgusted twitter users.

When he filmed his non-apology apology video shortly before launching his campaign, Biden acknowledged that the "boundaries of protecting personal space have been reset."

While that is most definitely true, complimenting a 10-year-old prepubescent girl on her good looks has never been acceptable.