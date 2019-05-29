John Cleese: London Is Not An English City Anymore

Authored by Paul Joseph Watson via Summit News,

Monty Python icon John Cleese has stoked controversy by reiterating his belief that London is no longer an English city due to mass immigration.

In a tweet to his 5.6 million followers, Cleese said:

“Some years ago I opined that London was not really an English city any more. Since then, virtually all my friends from abroad have confirmed my observation So there must be some truth in it.” “I note also that London was the UK city that voted most strongly to remain in the EU,” he added.

Cleese first made similar statements back in 2011 when he opined that London was handed the Olympic Games because of mass immigration.

“I’m not sure what’s going on in Britain. Or, let me say this – I don’t know what’s going on in London, because London is no longer an English city,” said Cleese.

The actor said that London was the most cosmopolitan city on earth but that it “doesn’t feel English”.

“I had a Californian friend come over two months ago, walk down the King’s Road and say, “Where are all the English people?” “I mean, I love having different cultures around. But when the parent culture kind of dissipates, you’re left thinking, “Well, what’s going on?”‘ said Cleese.

The Monty Python star’s comments are just a reflection of reality. In London, white British people are a minority and have been for some years.

Over 41% of London’s population is foreign born. London also has the second highest foreign-born population of any city in the world.

