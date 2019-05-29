Man Sets Himself On Fire Near White House

While we had grown somewhat used to seeing horrific self-immolation scenes across various authoritarian regimes in Asia, the US Secret Service confirmed that a man has set himself on fire a short distance away from the White House today.

At approximately 12:20 p.m. a man lit himself on fire on the Ellipse near 15th and Constitution Ave., Secret Service personnel are on scene assisting @NatlParkService and @usparkpolicepio in rendering first aid. — U.S. Secret Service (@SecretService) May 29, 2019

The horrific scene was caught by passers-by...

@FoxNews Video of the person that was literally engulfed in flames on the #WhiteHouse lawn. Unbelievable pic.twitter.com/4IS37Rndme — Krisjan Berzins (@KrisjanBerzins) May 29, 2019

A Man Set Himself on Fire In Downtown Washington, Across From The White House Today.

The White House Spokesman Hogan Gidley said He could Not Immediately Comment On The Situation.

pic.twitter.com/ksJzqrNzb2 — ~Marietta (@MariettaDaviz) May 29, 2019

A Washington Fire Department (WFD) spokesperson said that they had “transported one patient with burns” and were assisting law enforcement.