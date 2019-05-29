Man Sets Himself On Fire Near White House

by Tyler Durden
Wed, 05/29/2019 - 14:00

While we had grown somewhat used to seeing horrific self-immolation scenes across various authoritarian regimes in Asia, the US Secret Service confirmed that a man has set himself on fire a short distance away from the White House today.

The horrific scene was caught by passers-by...

A Washington Fire Department (WFD) spokesperson said that they had “transported one patient with burns” and were assisting law enforcement.

Tags
Politics