The S&P 500 has opened below the critical 2,800 level and extended losses below its 100-DMA as bond yields tumble to new cycle lows...

No opening bid for stocks...

Sent the S&P back below key technical support...

While The Dow and Small Caps are already well below key averages, Nasdaq has also just broken below its 100-DMA (testing support at the 200DMA)...

There's a long way to fall yet to catch down to bond's version of reality...