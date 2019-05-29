Raptors Player Offered Free Luxury Condo And Food For Life To Stay In Toronto

NBA player Kawhi Leonard has already cemented his legacy in Toronto, despite only being on the team for just 10 months. He has helped lead the team to its first ever NBA finals and for that, businesses in Toronto have come together to try and entice Leonard - who will likely be sought by many other cash-flush teams in the NBA next year - to stay in the Canadian city.

Leonard becomes a free agent on June 30, which has prompted local real estate investors, restaurant owners and tattoo shops to offer the star anything they can in a bid to keep him from leaving, according to Bloomberg. So far, Leonard has been offered free food for life and a luxury penthouse to stay in Toronto.

"Dozens" of restaurants in town have agreed to something called the "Ka'Wine and Dine" initiative, wherein owners offer Leonard free food and shop perks if he stays in town. The head of a condo brokerage, Simon Mass, has even offered Leonard his choice of a place to stay at the Four Seasons, St. Regis or Ritz-Carlton residences, while playing for the Raptors.

Mass said: "We want to get the support of the city behind Kawhi and ensure he’s comfortable in a multi-million dollar condo that is built for a king.”

Kraft Heinz took a little bit of a less luxurious road, offering Leonard free Kraft Mac and Cheese if he stays.

Leonard doesn't exactly need the financial help, either. He's going to be making $23 million in the final year of his current 5 year contract that he signed with San Antonio. ESPN predicts that the Raptors may offer Leonard a five year, $190 million contract after this season. Many basketball analysts don't expect Leonard to stay in Toronto.

Leonard has been a key part of Toronto's success in making the NBA finals, averaging more than 31 points per game in the playoffs. This places him third among all time Raptors playoff scorers. Raptors president Masai Ujiri said: “He’s been unbelievable - he’s the best player in the league.”