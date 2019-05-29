WTI Extends Gains After Bigger Than Expected Crude Draw

WTI bounced hard after testing $57 today as a pipeline that drains crude from the key Cushing, Oklahoma, supply hub was said to be ready to restart Thursday.

OPEC's “wishy-washy" stance on simply setting a new date is adding to uncertainty, said Michael Loewen, a commodities strategist at Scotiabank in Toronto. “The macroeconomic overlay is affecting everything,” he said. “If China starts restricting that flow of rare earths, that will materially restrict economic growth.”

But inventory concerns remain high on the agenda...

API

Crude -5.265mm (-500k exp)

Cushing -176k

Gasoline +2.711mm

Distillates -2.144mm

Crude inventories were expected to draw modestly in the last week after 4 builds in the last 5 weeks but surprised with a big draw, just as gasoline surprised with a big build...

WTI hovered just shy of $59 ahead of the API print, after ramping off the lows (below $57) intraday on MPLX reopening rumors, but the machines could not make up their minds after the data showed a bigger than expected crude draw which limped WTI back to $59...