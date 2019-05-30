Is AOC A White Supremacist?

During her livestream last night, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez may have exposed her true self - if recent liberal attacks on the innocent are to be applied - as she unleashed something so awful, so disgusting, so fascist and racist that it likely left many of her viewers triggered and in need of a safe space.

For the safety of young impressionable non-liberals, we have blurred the image to protect the innocent from being drawn into her apparently spiteful ways... As Ashley St.Clair asked, clearly a worried Twitter member, "Why did Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez flash a white power symbol on her livestream last night"

Source: @StClairAshley

In case you are confused, the left has vehemently attacked anyone who dares to unleash such a horrific sign. Here are just some of the latest examples of the idiocy:

Of course, there is a chance that such a hand signal is simply an "ok" sign... or...

In fact, the best part, as we have explained numerous times: the entire thing was fabricated by 4chan users to troll the left, and the symbol has nothing to do with white supremacy. "We must flood twitter and other social media websites with spam, claiming that the OK hand sign is a symbol of white supremacy," reads a Feb. 2017 posting on the popular imageboard.