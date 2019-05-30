Hillary And Chelsea Clinton To Launch Feminist Production Company

The Obama-Netflix deal may pale in comparison to the media powerhouse Hillary Clinton and her daughter Chelsea have cooked up; a new production company focusing on stories by and about women.

With Bill Clinton seemingly uninvolved for obvious reasons, Hillary and Chelsea have reportedly been speaking with studios about financing a slew of surely riveting programming, according to Bloomberg, citing people familiar with the matter who said that the discussions are still in their infancy.

The Clintons plan "to use film and television to influence culture and society now that Hillary Clinton is out of politics," according to the report.

Hillary Clinton previously signed on to help produce a TV show with Steven Spielberg. That series, “The Woman’s Hour,” is an adaptation of a book about activists who fought to earn women the right to vote. The Clintons are following in the footsteps of the Obamas. Former President Barack Obama and his wife Michelle created a production company, Higher Ground Productions, and have a deal at Netflix Inc. Their first slate of shows includes an adaptation of Michael Lewis’s book about federal bureaucracy, as well as a drama series about the world of fashion. -Bloomberg

Perhaps she'll develop a series on how empowered women can rise to such power in America that they can circumvent laws regarding classified information, ignore Congressional subpoenas, use "bleachbit" and physical hammers to destroy evidence in a criminal investigation, and participate in highly unethical regime change - while getting away scot free!

In more recent Clinton news, Hillary Clinton will serve as a keynote speaker at the 2019 Cyber Defense Summit hosted by cybersecurity company FireEye, where she is very likely to recount how the 2016 election was "stolen" from her.

"I think it’s also critical to understand that, as I’ve been telling candidates who have come to see me, you can run the best campaign, you can even become the nominee, and you can have the election stolen from you," said Clinton during an event in May.