Chinese Man Behind Viral "Trade War" Song Debuts Hymn Praising Huawei 

Last week we reported that the Sino-American trade war now has a song, titled "Trade War," had gone viral on the largest Chinese social media platforms. Now, the man behind "Trade war," has written two more nationalistic songs praising Huawei and its "ironman" founder Ren Zhengfei.

Zhao Liangtian's original anti-American anthem begins with a chorus singing: "Trade war! Trade war! Not afraid of the outrageous challenge! Not afraid of the outrageous challenge! A trade war is happening over the Pacific Ocean!"

The song also included lyrics such as: "if the perpetrator wants to fight, we will beat him out of his wits."

The song, set to a tune of an anti-Japanese song from the 1960s, reveals the tsunami of anti-US sentiment spreading across the country. Liangtian told Bloomberg earlier this month: "Since the trade war broke out, I felt the urge to do something."

According to the Shanghai Morning Post, Liangtian has been searching for collaborators to help him compose more songs since the trade war began early last year. Besides "Trade War," he has also been working on two more songs, one called The Song of Ren Zhengfei, and the other called Our Name is Huawei.

Liangtian said after his first video went viral, a music teacher from Shandong province contacted him, wanting to provide his expertise in the producing of future songs.

Also, five other people have written lyrics to accompany his song for Huawei's founder Ren Zhengfei, which they read:

"The ironman/ Shouldering heavy burdens/ Marching on a tough entrepreneurial journey/ The road to success is long and dangerous." "Sleep on brushwood and taste gall/ Never say never/ Never surrender/ Fighting with the headwind and giant waves/ For a rich and strong motherland."

Besides being a member of the Poetry Association of China, Liangtian works as a civil servant at the culture, broadcast, news and tourism bureau of Yan Ting County in Sichuan province.

In a recent interview with mainland media outlets, Zhengfei said: "One can't be deemed patriotic simply for using Huawei products, or the other way round. Huawei is a commercial business. If you like [the product] then use it. Do not politicize it."

Huawei founder Ren Zhengfei's interview today (added subtitles at bottom) "Don't mix up buying Huawei with politics" pic.twitter.com/82jKxNpdPl — Matthew Brennan (@mbrennanchina) May 21, 2019

Despite the popularity of Liangtian's nationalistic songs on Chinese social media platforms, no one from Huawei has contacted him.

In encouraging anti-US sentiment, in mid-May China aired anti-American war films from the Maoist era.

CCTV 6 has gone trending on Chinese social media today for changing its schedule and playing three anti-American movies for three days in a row, sending out a clear anti-US message while the trade war is heating up. Read: https://t.co/w5aju3vMDs pic.twitter.com/21mEfC5Ha5 — What's on Weibo (@WhatsOnWeibo) May 18, 2019

Meanwhile, the Chinese government has been leery of attacking President Trump directly, fearful that the vilification of the self-proclaimed 'tariff man' will only deepen the trade war.

China's leaders seem to be fueling anti-American nationalist sentiments across the country, which has recently led one company to prohibit all employees from the use of iPhones, driving in American automobiles, eating at American fast food restaurants, using American household products, and even traveling to the U.S.