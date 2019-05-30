Netflix, in all of its virtue, has signaled that it's going to 'rethink its entire investment in Georgia' over the state's "heartbeat" abortion bill banning the procedure after a doctor can detect a fetal heartbeat, which occurs at approximately six weeks into pregnancy.

For some reason - and perhaps this is just a simple oversight, the company is ramping up production in Egypt - where abortion is both illegal and punishable by prison, as noted by the Daily Caller's Matt M. Miller, citing an article by Variety regarding the new productions.

Netflix is stepping up production in the Middle East with its third and most ambitious Arabic original, titled “Paranormal,” with young Egyptian director Amr Salama (“Sheikh Jackson”) on board as director and showrunner. ... “Paranormal,” which is expected to shoot in Egypt, is the third Middle Eastern Netflix original series following “Jinn,” a coming-of-age teen drama with supernatural elements that was shot in Jordan and will drop June 13, and “Al Rawabi School for Girls,” a Jordan-set high-school drama produced with a female Arab cast and crew. -Variety

Of note, if any of said "female Arab cast and crew" were to get abortions in Egypt, they'd be subject to prison time (unless two specialists rule that the birth would endanger the life of the mother).

"We are excited to continue our investment in Middle Eastern productions by adapting the highly acclaimed ‘Paranormal’ novels into a thrilling new series," said Netflix VP of international originals, Kelly Luegenbiehl.

As far as Georgia is concerned, Netflix says that it will continue production on Georgia-filmed shows such as "Stranger Things" and "Ozark" for now, since the abortion law could be overturned through the court system.