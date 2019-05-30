When Will The FBI Place Informants In Bernie Sanders' 2020 Campaign?

If the 2016 US election taught us anything, it's that the FBI feels it's necessary to send people to spy on the campaigns of candidates who might have ties to Russia. We've also learned that the agency's bar for launching a massive counterintelligence investigation is incredibly low - spending what President Trump says was $40 million based on flimsy rumors that Russia had 'dirt' on Hillary Clinton.

Which brings us to Bernie Sanders - who honeymooned in the USSR and campaigned for the Marxist party during the Reagan era. And while that may have put him in great company with former Obama intel chiefs James Comey and John Brennan, there's just no way to know if Sanders is a 77-year-old manchurian Red Dawn candidate, ready to strike at the heart of Democracy.

Adding to the possibility of Putin Puppetry was special counsel Robert Mueller's conclusion that 13 Russian 'trolls' he indicted were instructed "to support Bernie Sanders and then-candidate Donald Trump." In other words - when Bernie was a contender, Russia wanted him to win.

Meanwhile, Bernie and his wife Jane were placed under FBI investigation for bank fraud in 2017 related to a $10 million loan Jane took out for her very ill-fated Burlington College fiasco, though we're unsure if their home, office and hotel room were raided like Trump attorney Michael Cohen's. Politico reported that prosecutors were also investigating allegations that Sen. Sanders' office inappropriately urged the bank to approve the loan.

And while a top Sanders adviser told CNN in November that the Vermont US Attorney's Office notified Jane that charges would not be filed, how do we know for sure that Russians weren't involved?

Which begs the question - when is the FBI going to investigate, raid, and send informants into the Sanders campaign ? He might after all be a Kremlin agent, right?

(h/t Andrew Wilkow)