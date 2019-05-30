WTI Extends Losses After Smaller Than Expected Crude Draw

Oil prices have slipped lower this morning after popping following API's reported bigger-than-expected crude inventory draw

U.S. crude inventories were expected to fall for the first time in three weeks, with investors will focus on refinery consumption, which dropped unexpectedly in last EIA report.

“As those refiners come back in, we’re probably going to see demand really rip higher in the U.S.,” says Michael Loewen, a commodities strategist at Scotiabank in Toronto.

As Bloomberg also notes, heavy rains and flooding in the Midwest and Great Plains last week meant that a number of refiners had to pull back from their typical summer demand pick-up plans.

API

Crude -5.265mm (-500k exp)

Cushing -176k

Gasoline +2.711mm

Distillates -2.144mm

DOE

Crude -282k (-1.4mm exp)

Cushing -16k

Gasoline +2.204mm

Distillates -1.615mm

Following last night's solid crude draw, EIA reported a tiny 282k draw (well below expectations) and at the same time gasoline stocks rose notably for the 2nd week in a row...

US Crude production continues to hover near record highs, rebounding modestly last week...

WTI fell back below $59 ahead of the EIA data (after rallying overnight following the API data) but slipped on the lower than expected EIA draw...

Finally, as Bloomberg reports, the WTI put skew grew to the most bearish since mid-December on Wednesday, while gauges of volatility for both the U.S. benchmark and global equivalent Brent swelled

Bloomberg Intelligence Senior Energy Analyst Vince Piazza cpncludes: