F-35 Stealth Fighter "Accidentally" Draws Fully Erect Sky Penis

A Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II stealth fighter in the vicinity of Luke Air Force Base in Arizona, simulating aggressor air training, "accidentally" drew a fully erect sky penis, base officials told Military.com.

"We've seen the photos that have been circulating online from Tuesday afternoon," said spokeswoman Maj. Rebecca Heyse in an email. "The 56th Fighter Wing senior leadership reviewed the training tapes from the flight and confirmed that F-35s conducting standard fighter training maneuvers Tuesday afternoon in the Gladden and Bagdad military operating airspace resulted in the creation of the contrails."

That F-35 sky penis above Luke AFB wasn’t intended to be sky penis, base sayshttps://t.co/KrCNZbF7RH pic.twitter.com/lvknmOyrP2 — Air Force Times (@AirForceTimes) May 30, 2019

Many social media users responded by saying 'accident sky penis' should be a new rock band name. Others said it wasn't much of an accident.

Accidental Sky Penis. New band name. Called it. https://t.co/BpUcUkqZmc — Jen Steer (@jensteer) May 30, 2019

Overheard in the Pentagon press room: "Hello, two F-35s apparently just drew a sky penis over Luke Air Force Base. Do you have a comment?" — paul mcleary (@paulmcleary) May 30, 2019

We love accidental sky penis (peni?) all the same. https://t.co/chsfuRt1Gr — Zero Blog Thirty (@ZeroBlog30) May 30, 2019

The spokeswomen added that there was "no nefarious or inappropriate behavior" during the training exercise. "The flight audio was reviewed by senior leadership, and it confirmed the statements by the pilots explaining what happened."

The "accidental" sky penis comes after an explosive trend of military pilots drawing penis-like shapes across US airspace in 2017-18.

In November 2017, we reported rather unusual cloud formations in Okanogan County, Washington, where one Twitter user said: the "most monumental thing to happen in Omak" was a penis in the sky.

Some pilots at NAS Whidbey did some sky writing today. 🤦🏻‍♂️https://t.co/9IsYvkX1za pic.twitter.com/Lm7kpMhKpY — Adam Gessaman (@adamrg) November 17, 2017



The Navy launched a full-scale investigation into the Washington sky penis incident. According to the Navy Times, one pilot said to the other, "You should totally try to draw a penis."

In June 2018, military personnel and civilians of Fairbanks North Star Borough, Alaska, spotted a moderately flaccid sky penis drawn above the skies of Eielson Air Force Base

So are these sky penises just a byproduct of a standard aviation training maneuvers? According to the Air Force, the latest sky penis was part of "standard fighter training maneuvers."