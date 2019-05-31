Heineken Balks After Baseball Team Depicts AOC As "Enemy Of The People" In Patriotic Ad

A second major sponsor has dropped the Fresno Grizzlies after the team aired a Memorial Day video during a recent game which compares Democratic Socialist Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez to other "enemies of freedom" such as Antifa, Kim Jong Un and Fidel Castro.

The Netherlands-based Heineken International told the Fresno Bee on Thursday that both Dos Equis and Tecate - brands it owns, will no longer sponsor the team following the broadcast.

"Both Tecate and Dos Equis were sponsors of the Fresno Grizzlies," said the company, adding "We do not support those views expressed in the video, that was aired during the Fresno Grizzlies game on Memorial Day. For that reason, we have ended this relationship, effective immediately and have let the team know of our decision."

We are disheartened to learn of the views expressed in the video that aired during Monday’s Fresno Grizzlies game, as they do not reflect our core values. We have ended our relationship with the team, effective immediately, and we have informed them accordingly. — Dos Equis (@DosEquis) May 30, 2019

The first sponsor to drop the Grizzlies following the video was Sun-Maid, which said in a statement: "We are deeply disappointed by the Memorial Day tribute video the Fresno Grizzlies aired on Monday," adding "Sun-Maid does not support the views or sentiments expressed in the video, nor does it condone the airing of it."

Grizzlies president Derek Franks said in a Wednesday statement that the employee responsible for the montage was reprimanded, but declined to say what the punishment was. Franks also said that an incorrect tribute video was downloaded, and that nobody from the team's front office actually watched the whole thing before it aired.

"Based on their investigation, it is clear to us that this was an honest mistake by a long-time employee and was not politically motivated," said Nationals VP of communications, Jennifer Giglio. "They have put processes in place to ensure it does not happen again and we are comfortable with those procedures."

The Grizzlies are a minor league Pacific Coast League team and Triple-A affiliate of the Washington Nationals.