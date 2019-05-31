US Is Dependent On China For Almost 80% Of Its Medicine

Experts are warning that the U.S. has become way too reliant on China for all our medicine, our pain killers, antibiotics, vitamins, aspirin and many cancer treatment medicine.

Fox Business reports that according to FDA estimates at least 80 percent of active ingredients found in all of America’s medicine come from abroad, primarily from China. And it’s not just the ingredients, China wants to become the world’s dominant generic drug maker. So far Chinese companies are making generic for everything from high blood pressure to chemotherapy drugs. 90 percent of America’s prescriptions are for generic drugs.

Rosemary Gibson says that this is all part of China’s plan.

“In five to ten years we are at risk of losing our generic drug industry, because China will use the same playbook and undercut our own producers and drive them out of business,” says Gibson who is author of “China Rx – Exposing the risks of America’s dependence on China for medicine.”

So what would happen if China wants to cut the supply for our medicine or alter its quality.

"Imagine if China turned off that spigot," said Rosemary Gibson, author of "China RX: The Risks of America's Dependence on China for Medicine." "China's aim is to become the global pharmacy to the world -- it says that. It wants to disrupt, to dominate, and displace American and other Western companies."

Many medicine used on our troops and veterans can also be sourced to China, reports Fox Business.

