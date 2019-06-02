90% Of  'Catch-And-Release' Illegals Fail To Show Up For Immigration Hearings

Approximately 90% of illegal aliens detained and then released into the United States while they await their asylum hearings fail to show up to their court dates, according to a recent pilot program conducted b Immigrations and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and the Department of Justice (DOJ).

And as Breitbart's John Binder notes, "Since December 21, 2018, DHS has released at least 190,500 border crossers and illegal aliens into the interior of the United States." What's more, the 'catch-and-release' system often results in work permits which allow migrants to take jobs in the United States while awaiting their asylum claims - which of course hurts low-income Americans the most.

ICE officials told Congress last month that around 87% of illegal aliens skip out on their asylum hearings, forcing the agency to attempt to locate and deport each offender - which is nearly impossible given available resources.

"That particular population, as we continue to release into the interior hundreds if not thousands of family units into the interior every week, is of grave concern as it relates to these individuals not appearing before immigration judges and now being fugitives," said the official.

Another federal immigration official noted during the same testimony that around 12% of border crossers actually end up qualifying for asylum, which underscores that wholesale fraud committed by illegals.

At current rates of illegal immigration, border apprehensions for the calendar year 2019 are expected to outpace every fiscal year of former President Obama. Meanwhile, DHS officials have said only about 42 miles of mostly replacement border wall barriers have been constructed since President Trump’s inauguration. Leading up to the 2020 presidential election, Americans are vastly opposed to releasing border crossers and illegal aliens into the interior of the country, and GOP voters have said building a border wall and reducing all illegal and legal immigration is their top priority. -Breitbart

As Binder notes, around 2-in-3 American voters are opposed to catch-and-release, according to a Harvard-Harris poll, and according to GOP voters, conservatives and Trump supporters, building a border wall and reducing overall immigration is their top priority.